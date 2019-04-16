NASCAR Truck: Christian Eckes hospitalized

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Christian Eckes poses for a photo at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Part-time NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series driver Christian Eckes has been hospitalized for a small esophageal tear in his trachea, according to a statement from Venturini Motorsports, the team for which Eckes races in the ARCA Racing Series.

The tear is a complication of food poisining, and Eckes also is receiving treatment for a bacterial infection. He is expected to be released from doctors’ care later this week, and he is then expected to resume racing.

Eckes was admitted into a hospital Saturday, and as a result, missed an ARCA race in Salem, Ind., on Sunday. He races full-time in that series.

“Appreciate all the support and concern I’ve received the last couple days,” Eckes (@ChristianEckes) tweeted Monday. “Really wished I could’ve raced yesterday. I’m more driven then ever to make up the points. This will not stop us! I’m ready to get back behind the wheel.”

Eckes has competed in one of the five Truck Series races, so far, in 2019 as driver of the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota. He crashed out of the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February after starting on the pole. He’s slated to drive the truck in six more races this season — Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Ill, on June 22; Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. on July 27; Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on Aug. 10; Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 13; Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Oct. 26; and Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 15.

In all, Eckes has made five-career Truck Series starts, the other four coming in 2018, resulting in a best finish of eighth in his debut at Iowa Speedway in Newton.

