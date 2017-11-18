NASCAR Truck: Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota 2017 champions

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a second-place finish in the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season-finale — Friday night’s Ford EcoBoost 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Christopher Bell claimed the series championship before moving on to full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series competition for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2018.

“A dream come true just doesn’t even describe it,” Bell said. “For me to be at KBM (Kyle Busch Motorsports) as long as I have and to go out a champion there is something I’m really proud of and really proud that I’ve got all of our partners at JBL here to victory lane at Homestead for the championship stage. They’ve been with me since day one of my Truck career and really glad we’ve got a lot of guests here with us. Between JBL, Toyota, TRD (Toyota Racing Development), SiriusXM, DC Solar, everyone at KBM, man, these trucks are so good and they pay so much attention to all the detail into that goes into these things, and that’s what makes these Tundras so fast. It’s just – speechless.”

Bell was the only driver among the Championship Four to lead laps at Homestead, running up front for 10 of the 134 laps that made up the race. Other Championship Four drivers Johnny Sauter, Austin Cindric and Matt Crafton finished third, fifth and sixth, respectively.

The win also cemented a fifth-straight and 10th overall manufacturers’ championship for Toyota and the fifth-straight and sixth all-time owners’ title for Kyle Busch Motorsports. KBM’s fifth-straight and sixth-overall are records in the Truck Series. Despite the high number of owners’ championships for KBM, Bell’s title is only the second drivers’ championship for a Kyle Busch Motorsports drivers.

“Congratulations to Christopher Bell, as well as Kyle and Samantha Busch and everyone at Kyle Busch Motorsports, on winning the Truck Series drivers’ championship. Christopher is a talented up-and-coming racer who has proven he can win races and championships on multiple platforms, all behind the wheel of a Toyota. We are so proud of the race team Kyle and Samantha have built and extremely fortunate for their dedication to Toyota and the Truck Series.”

Toyota drivers combined to win 12 of the 23 races that made up the 2017 Truck Series season. Bell contributed five of those wins.

Erik Jones was the other KBM driver to win a drivers’ championship in 2015. That title, along with Bell’s make crew chief Ryan Fugle a two-time championship crew chief in the Truck Series.

Bell also led the series in wins with five trips to victory lane. His other Truck Series stats include 15 top-fives and 21 top-10s in the 23 races that made up the 2017 season.

