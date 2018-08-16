NASCAR Truck: Christopher Bell replaces Harrison Burton at Bristol

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch Motorsports has made a change in its driver lineup for Thursday night’s UNOH 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. Harrison Burton was scheduled to drive the No. 51 Toyota at Bristol, but because of an illness, he has withdrawn. Instead, NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Christopher Bell will drive the truck Thursday night.

Bell is the reigning Truck Series champion, an honor he claimed as a driver for KBM. Bell has 53-career Truck Series starts, all for KBM, resulting in seven wins, 26 top-fives and 41 top-10 finishes. Thursday night’s race will be Bell’s first series start of 2018. He finished seventh in both of his previous Truck Series starts at Bristol.

“It will be great to get back in a Tundra with KBM at Bristol, but wish it was under better circumstances,” Bell said. “I hope Harrison feels better soon and I’m hoping I can get the Hunt Brothers Pizza Tundra into Victory Lane on his behalf Thursday night.”

Burton is racing a partial schedule for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series. He is scheduled to run five more races for the team over the course of the remainder of the 2018 season, including next weekend at the road course of Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

“I have been driving since I was four years old and have never missed a race,” Burton said. “I hate to let down my guys, but my doctors just don’t believe I’m ready. Having to miss this race will give me even more motivation to come back even stronger in Canada next week.”

