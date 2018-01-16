NASCAR Truck: Cody Coughlin joins GMS Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

GMS Racing announced Tuesday morning that Cody Coughlin will drive the No. 2 Chevrolet full-time for the team in 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He joins a GMS driver stable that includes Johnny Sauter, Dalton Sargeant and Justin Haley.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the GMS Racing family, as well as be back running for Chevrolet,” Coughlin said. “GMS is a team that has proven to be one of the teams to beat every time they unload at the race track and now I have the same opportunity. I can’t thank GMS Racing, Maury Gallagher and Mike Beam enough for this chance. I think we have the right tools and personnel in place with the No. 2 team to run up front and contend for race wins every weekend.”

Jerry Baxter will be Coughlin’s crew chief. He has 10-career wins as a Truck Series crew chief, including the 2017 season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway with Kaz Grala as driver. He has 139 races of experience as a Truck Series crew chief, resulting in 43 top-fives and 78 top-10s. The 2018 season will be Baxter’s second with GMS.

“I’m more than ready to get the 2018 season underway,” Baxter said. “Last year we raced against Cody every weekend, so I have an idea of the type of driver he is. It will be even better to be able to work with him now firsthand. We have a good group of hard-working guys on the No. 2 that will definitely put us in the position to run well every time we’re at the track.”

The 2018 season was Coughlin’s first full-time season in the Truck Series. He drove for ThorSport Racing during his first full season of 2017, posting a career-best, to date, of third at Phoenix International Raceway in the second-to-last race of the season. Coughlin also ran a partial schedule of 11 races in 2016 and two in 2015, mostly for Kyle Busch Motorsports. In all, he 35-career starts, resulting in one top-five and three top-10 finishes, all coming last season.

Coughlin made 17 starts in the ARCA Racing Series between 2014 and 2015, resulting in five top-fives and 11 top-10 finishes.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).