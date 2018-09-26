NASCAR Truck: Cody Coughlin won’t finish season at GMS Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Cody Coughlin will no longer drive the No. 2 Chevrolet for GMS Racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, the team announced Monday. Spencer Gallagher will drive the truck in the next series race Oct. 13 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. A driver for the four remaining 2018 races beyond Talladega has not been announced.

“Due to unforeseen issues with additional sponsorship needed, Cody Coughlin will no longer drive the No. 2 Chevrolet for GMS Racing,” GMS Pracing President Mike Beam said. “We are grateful for the relationship we made with Cody and the Coughlin family. We wish them the best in their future endeavors. Spencer will fulfill the No. 2 GMS entry at Talladega, and we will announce who will be driving the remainder of the year at a later date.”

Coughlin posted six top-10 finishes as the driver of the No. 2 through the 18 races, so far, this season with a best finish of sixth at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. He is 11th in the points standings.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in NASCAR,” Coughlin said. “I want to thank Maury Gallagher (GMS Racing owner) and Mike Beam for the opportunity to race with GMS Racing. I wish them well for the rest of the season. I also want to thank my fans and extend the biggest thank you to my dad, mom, and sister for all of their love and support. While I am sad to leave NASCAR for the time being, I am excited about the new opportunities I will be pursuing.”

After racing partial schedules in 2015 and 2016, Coughlin went full-time in the Truck Series last year with ThorSport Racing. He scored his only top-five in the series last year at ISM Raceway (former Phoenix International Raceway. In 53-career Truck Series starts, Coughlin has nine top-10 finishes.

