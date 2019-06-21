NASCAR Truck: Cody McMahan plans debut at Gateway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Cody McMahan plans to make his NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series debut Saturday night in the CarShield 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, formerly Gateway Motorsports Park, in Madison, Ill., near St. Louis. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 1 Mark Beaver-owned Chevrolet.

“This is a tremendous opportunity,” McMahan said. ” I’ve worked so hard trying to find an opportunity in one of NASCAR’s national series over the last few years. I’m so grateful that Mr. Beaver has allowed me to drive his truck this weekend. It’s an opportunity to get some valuable seat time and experience at this level, and hopefully, we are able to put ourselves in position to accomplish the team’s objectives.”

Only 32 drivers are on the preliminary entry list for Saturday night’s race, the exact number that makes up a full race field in the Truck Series, so qualifying for the race shouldn’t be an issue. McMahan attempted to qualify for the Truck Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in 2016, but failed to qualify in the No 10 Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing entry.

McMahan has one ARCA Racing Series start, coming in 2013 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. He finished 12th.

Beaver has entered three Truck Series races, so far, this season as an owner with drivers Bayley Currey, Travis Kvapil and Stefan Parsons. His best finish in those three races was a 28th at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway with Kvapil in the No. 1 truck.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).