NASCAR Truck: Colin Garrett makes debut at Las Vegas

By AMANDA VINCENT

Colin Garrett is slated to make his NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series on Friday night in the World of Westgate 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 38 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet.

“I’m grateful to Al Niece and everyone at Niece Motorsports for this opportunity and am really looking forward to getting on track in the No. 38 Wide Open Entrepreneurs Chevrolet,” Garrett said. “I know we will have a solid truck, so it’s just a matter of learning as much as we can in practice and applying that to qualifying and the race.”

Garrett made his NASCAR national-series debut earlier this year at Richmond (Va.) Raceway for car owner Carl Long. He finished 26th after starting 24th. He races full-time in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. In 10 races this season, he has six top-10 finishes. In 22-career starts in that series, he has a top-five and 11 top-10 finishes.

The No. 38 truck is a third entry for Niece Motorsports at LVMS, joining the No. 45, driven by championship contender Ross Chastain, and the No. 44, driven by Angela Ruch.

