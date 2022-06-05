NASCAR Truck: Corey Heim wins overtime race at WWT Raceway

MADISON, ILLINOIS – JUNE 04: Corey Heim, driver of the #51 JBL Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 at WWT Raceway on June 04, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Corey Heim claimed his second-career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win in his ninth-career start Saturday in overtime in the Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis. With the win, he claimed a $50,000 bonus in the three-race Triple Truck Challenge that began with Saturday’s race.



Heim started on the pole Saturday but took his race-winning lead from Christian Eckes on the overtime restart that extended the race from a scheduled 160-lap distance to 165 laps.



“I can’t believe I got the bottom right there; that’s unbelievable,” Heim said. “A great push from my teammate Chandler Smith right there.”

The race also ended under caution because of a last-lap crash involving Carson Hocevar, Lawless Alan, Austin Wayne Self and Tyler Hill. Hocevar was transported to an area hospital “for further evaluation of his right lower extremity,” according to a statement from his Niece Motorsports team Saturday evening.



Eckes finished second.



“It’s really frustrating,” Eckes said. “The last three weeks, we should have won, but we didn’t. So we’ll go back to the drawing board and try to figure something out.”

Chandler Smith finished third after leading 40 laps, including a stage-one win on lap 35. After Heim led the first 17 laps, Smith took the lead on lap 18.



Grant Enfinger got off pit road first with a two-tire stop after the opening stage, but Smith retook the lead on lap 44. Enfinger, attempting to regain the lead from Smith, made contact with Smith on lap 61 and an incident between the two drivers brought out the fourth caution of the race.



Ben Rhodes led a group of drivers who stay out during the caution and remained up front for the stage-two win on lap 70. Rhodes went on to lead a race-high 43 laps before finishing eighth.



Hocevar stayed out after the second stage and inherited the lead. Zane Smith and Stewart Friesen also led laps before an incident between Hocevar and Matt Crafton resulted in the seventh caution of the race on lap 107.



Friesen gave up the lead to pit during the caution, moving Rhodes back into the lead. Rhodes continued to run up front until Eckes hot by him on lap 154, three laps ahead of a caution for Tanner Gray — the caution that sent the race into overtime.



Friesen finished the race in the fourth position, and Johnny Sauter rounded out the top-five, giving Toyota a sweep of all five spots in the top-five of the finishing order.



Other top-10 finishers included Matt DiBenedetto in sixth, Derek Kraus in seventh, Zane Smith ninth and Chase Purdy in 10th.