NASCAR Truck: COVID-19 sidelines Spencer Davis for Michigan race

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 15: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Spencer Davis poses for a portrait at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series owner driver Spencer Davis has been sidelined for Friday’s Henry Ford Health System 200 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, because he has tested positive for COVID-19. His no. 11 team has withdrawn from the race.

“With 2020 starting off as a lot of firsts for myself on many levels, starting with a truck team, and venturing out with the start of a new business, it seemed to be going well,” Davis said. “But with the start of the pandemic, it has changed how we have to stay alert to keep everyone safe and healthy. With that being said, we have been taking all the proper steps during traveling for races and at the events. This week, I had to go take tests and one positive test result is keeping us from racing Michigan. I support the protocols in place by the CDC and NASCAR and plan on taking the correct steps to come back to the track.”

Davis will have to produce two negative test results, at least 24 hours apart, to be able to return to NASCAR competition.

Davis becomes the second driver in a NASCAR national series to miss a race because of a positive COVID-19 test result. NASCAR Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson missed the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 5. Semi-retired driver Brendan Gaughan also recently was diagnosed with COVID-19, but his diagnosis came during a period of time Gaughan wasn’t scheduled to race.

Davis has been racing full-time in the Truck Series in a truck he owns since the second race of the 2020 season. In 13-careeer starts as a Truck Series driver, he has three top-10 finishes, including a best finish of seventh at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2018. In his own truck this season, he has a best finish of 12th in his first race of 2020 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).