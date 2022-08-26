NASCAR Truck: Craftsman returns

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Truck Series will return to a familiar moniker, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, in 2023 as the Craftsman returns as the series’ title sponsor, replacing Camping World.

“We celebrate the return of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with our customers, distribution partners and employees,” Doug Redpath, President of Hand Tools, Accessories and Storage for Stanley Black & Decker, now the parent company of Craftsman, said. “From proud homeowners and homebuilders to auto enthusiasts and master mechanics, Craftsman has been the brand generations have trusted to get the job done. The Truck Series represents authentic, bold and proud drivers and fans, which embody the same characteristics of our Craftsman brand. We look forward to our return in Daytona in 2023 to reunite with our loyal fans as we begin this new chapter in NASCAR history.”

Craftsman was the original title sponsor of the Truck Series from the series’ start in 1995 through 2008. Craftsman was, then, replaced by Camping World. Camping World used the title sponsorship to promote its Camping World and Gander Outdoors brand. The Truck Series will continue under the Camping World Truck Series moniker through the 2022 season.

The Triple Truck Challenge bonus program that Camping World began will continue under Craftsman.

Stanley Black &Decker’s new deal with NASCAR also includes the titles of “Official Tools Partner of NASCAR” and “Official Tools” of NASCAR-operated tracks.

