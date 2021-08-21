NASCAR Truck: Creed dominates at Gateway

MADISON, IL – AUGUST 20: during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 presented by CK Power at Gateway Motorsports Park on August 20, 2021 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

By AMANDA VINCENT



Reigning NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed dominated the Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Friday night, leading 142 laps en route to the win in the first race of the 2021 playoffs. His latest victory was his second-straight at Gateway.

“My guys put together such a good truck,” Creed said. “We’ve been working really hard all year. Obviously, we haven’t had the speed at times and I’ve made mistakes at times. We’ve taken everything we learned this year and just applied it. This Toyota has been really fast. They gave us a hot rod today and I couldn’t be happier.”



Playoff drivers finished in the top-four positions, with ThorSport Racing teammates Matt Crafton and Ben Rhodes in second and third and Stewart Friesen in fourth. A third ThorSport driver, Johnny Sauter, finished fifth.



Friday night’s race was a lengthy one by Truck Series standards. Before an eighth caution on lap 156 extended the race that was scheduled for 260 laps to 163 laps with an overtime restart, the event was red-flagged for nearly an hour fof a power outage on lap 61.

“I love late-race restarts,” Creed said. “I didn’t want it, but when it came out, I was just thinking it’s all good and just executive.”



Creed’s dominance of the Toyota 200 included stage wins on laps 55 and 110. The only two other drivers to lead laps were pole sitter Austin Hill and Zane Smith. Hill led the first two laps before Creed took over on lap three. Smith, then, led 19 laps after a lap-30 restart.



Hill wound up 11th after involvement in a lap-114 multi-truck crash. Smith was credited with a 35th-place finish after a mechanical issue took him out of the race on lap 100.



Meanwhile, regular-season champion John Hunter Nemechek struggled throughout the race. He fell back early after starting on the front row. He got back up to as high as fourth at the end of stage two but wound up 22nd after a flat tire on lap 129.



Chase Purdy finished sixth, and Hailie Deegan was seventh to notch her first-career top-10. Finishing eighth through 10th were Carson Hocevar, Austin Wayne Self and Jack Wood.