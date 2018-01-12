NASCAR Truck: Dalton Sargeant goes full-time with GMS Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

GMS Racing announced Friday that Dalton Sargeant will drive the team’s No. 25 Chevrolet full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2018.

“I’m really excited to be joining a championship-caliber team in GMS Racing for the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season,” Sargeant said. “Mike Beam and everyone at GMS Racing has put so much effort into this No. 25 team during the offseason, and I can’t thank them enough for this opportunity. GMS Racing has put together an all-star team of people and equipment, plus had faith in me to drive and compete for wins. I’m looking forward to what we can accomplish in 2018. It’s always been a dream and a goal to compete at this level in NASCAR. I left a career and a life in Europe to compete against the best in NASCAR, and today is that day. We have a full slate of things coming up as a team, and I know we’re all really looking forward to getting on the track and beginning the season.”

The 2018 season will be Sargeant’s first full-time season of competition in the Truck Series, but he already has made six-career starts in the series — four in 2015 and two last season. He finished in the top-10 in two of his 2015 starts. Sargeant raced full-time in the ARCA Racing Series last year, finishing second in the standings on the strength of three wins, 10 top-fives and 18 top-10 finishes in 20 races.

Dough Randolph, a veteran crew chief but new to GMS Racing, will be Sargeant’s crew chief.

“I can’t thank Mike Beam and GMS Racing enough for the opportunity to lead this race team in 2018,” Randolph said. “I met Mike on my first job in racing as a mechanic for Junior Johnson’s team in 1982. We’ve worked together many times throughout our careers and have stayed friends along the way. He and Maury Gallagher have certainly given us all the resources we need to win races and championships. I’ve watched Dalton progress in his career for a while now. He’s been impressive and won in everything he’s driven against tough competition for years. I’ve taken a lot of pride into developing drivers over the years, and the opportunity to work with Dalton at a race team like GMS Racing is something that I’m excited to be a part of.”

