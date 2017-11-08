NASCAR Truck: Dalton Sargeant runs last two races of 2017 for MDM Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

Dalton Sargeant has joined MDM Motorsports to compete in the final two races of the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season — Friday’s race at Phoenix International Raceway and the Nov. 17 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“I can’t thank all of the great people at Performance Plus Motor Oil and MDM Motorsports enough for this opportunity,” Sargeant said. “Phoenix is one of my favorite race tracks, and I basically started my racing career in the parking lot of Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2006, so it’s going to be a really exciting two weeks to close out the Camping World Truck Series season. My brother and I received our first go-karts for Christmas, and one of the first places we brought them was to the track they set up in the parking lot behind the main grandstands at Homestead-Miami Speedway. I remember racing around that parking lot track for hours upon hours when I first started, always in the shadow of the big track with my whole family there camped out to watch. To get the opportunity to run my first laps at the big Homestead-Miami track is a huge opportunity and something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time.”

The Phoenix race will be Sargeant’s first Truck Series race since 2015. He has four-career starts in the series, all coming in 2015 for Wauters Motorsports. He finished in the top-10 in two of those races with a best of ninth at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. Those four races include a race at Phoenix in which he finished 19th.

Sargeant is a regular in the ARCA Racing Series, the series in which he’s raced the last two seasons. He won three races and posted 10 top-fives and 18 top-10 finishes in the 20 races that made up the 2017 ARCA season.

“I know this MDM team is ready to go back to the race track with something to prove these last two races, and having a driver of Dalton’s talent and ability will certainly make that achievable,” crew chief Shane Huffman said. “I’ve had some fast trucks at Phoenix the past two years, so I know we’ll have a good setup for Dalton, and Homestead will be the same truck that we took to victory lane at Michigan, so all of the pieces are there for us to finish out the season strong. I’ve watched Dalton the past few seasons and have seen his progression as a driver firsthand, and I think we can help him accomplish his goals.”

MDM Motorsports won earlier this season at Michigan International Speedway with Darrell Wallace Jr. in its truck.

