NASCAR Truck: Danny Bohn to make debut at Martinsville

By AMANDA VINCENT

Danny Bohn plans to make his NASCAR national-series debut Oct. 26, via the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. He’ll drive the No. 30 On Point Motorsports Toyota.

Big Machine Label Group will sponsor the effort, promoting country artist Brantley Gilbert.

“Big Machine Label Group and Brantley Gilbert are proud to support Danny Bohn in his first NASCAR series truck race! As a former NASCAR Weekly truck champion, I will take great pride in seeing the Big Machine & Brantley Gilbert sponsored No. 30 Toyota Tundra give ‘em hell at Martinsville,” Big Machine Label Group founder President and CEO Scott Borchetta said. “I have made a career out of spotting and supporting young talent and I hope that this is a successful run and just the first of many starts for Danny.”

Bohn has been a regular on NaSCAR’s Whelen Southern Modified Tour since 2012. In 51-career starts, he has four wins, 27 top-fives and 42 top-10 finishes. In the 11 races, so far, this season, he has eight top-fives and has finished in the top-10 in all but one race. He is fourth in the championship standings.

Bohn also has three-career starts in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, resulting in a best finish of eighth.

“It’s been a long road to get to this point to race on a national stage, and I have to thank On Point Motorsports for providing the opportunity, as well as Scott Borchetta and Ray Evernham for making it possible,” Bohn said. “I’ve got a lot of support behind me and I intend to make the most of my opportunity and prove that a modified racer like me deserves his shot.”

