NASCAR Truck: Danny Stockman Jr. joins KBM

LONG POND, PA – JULY 29: Danny Stockman, crew chief of the #27 Moen/Menards Chevrolet driven by Paul Menard, holds a press conference after practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Pennsylvania 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 29, 2016 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Longtime Richard Childress Racing crew chief Danny Stockman Jr. has joined Kyle Busch Motorsports ahead to the 2020 race season to be crew chief on the No. 51 team in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. He will work with drivers Chandler Smith and team owner/driver Kyle Busch, along with other drivers to be announced later.

Stockman has been a crew chief at RCR since 2011 and has experience in all three of NASCAR’s national series. In 2019, he was crew chief for Austin Dillon on the No. 3 RCR team in the NASCAR Cup Series. He has 26 races of crew chief experience in the Truck Series, 25 of those races coming with Dillon in 2011. That year, he guided Dillon to two race wins and the Truck Series championship. He also guided Dillon to a NASCAR Xfinity Series title in 2013.

Stockman replaces Rudy Fugle, who will move to KBM’s No. 18 team to work with driver Christian Eckes in 2020. Fugle guided the No. 51 team to the 2019 Truck Series owner championship on the strength of five wins by Busch and one with Greg Biffle behind the wheel. In all, Fugle has guided KBM teams to five Truck Series owner championships and two driver titles.

Mike Hillman Jr., who was crew chief on the No. 18 KBM team of Harrison Burton in 2019, moves to the No. 4 team of Raphael Lessard for 2020. Burton has moved on to the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Todd Gilliland, who drive the No. 4 in 2019, has parted ways with KBM.

Hillman is a two-time Truck Series championship crew chief.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).