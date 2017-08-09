NASCAR Truck: Darrell Wallace Jr. has ride for Michigan

By AMANDA VINCENT

Darrell Wallace Jr. announced via Facebook that he’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 99 MDM Motorsports Chevrolet for Saturday’s LTI Printing 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

“We’ve been working really hard on some projects, and we were able to land this one with some great people involved,” Wallace said. “Pretty pumped about this one.”

Wallace last raced in early July in the Quaker State 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta as one of the substitute drivers for the then-injured Aric Almirola, driving the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford. He drove that car in four Cup races, posting a best finish of 11th at Kentucky.

Wallace started the season as driver of the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and was fourth in the series points standings when the team ceased operations after the 12th race of the 2017 season, due to a lack of sponsorship after. He has six-career top-fives and 34 top-10s in 84-career races in that series.

Wallace was a full-time driver in the Truck Series in 2013 and 2014, driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports. He has five-career wins in the series, along with 14 top-fives and 26 top-10 finishes in 44-career starts. He won his last time in a Truck Series race — the 2014 season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

