NASCAR Truck: Darrell Wallace Jr. pulls double-duty at Kansas

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series rookie Darrell Wallace Jr. plans to pull double-duty at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City this weekend. In addition to driving his regular ride, the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet in Saturday night’s Cup Series race, he’s also slated to drive the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race there Friday night.

“I always enjoy racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and am thankful for this opportunity with Young’s Motorsports,” Wallace said. “Kansas is a fast and fun track and I am ready to put our Andy’s Frozen Custard Chevy to the test.”

The Kansas race will be Wallace’s first Truck Series race of 2018 and only his second since he competed full-time in the series in 2014, his second full-time season in the Truck Series. He won his last two Truck Series races — last year at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn and the 2014 season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Last year’s win at MIS was classified as “encumbered” by NASCAR when Wallace’s truck failed post-race inspection.

In all, Wallace has six-career Camping World Truck Series wins in 45-career starts. His series stats also include 15 top-fives and 27 top-10 finishes.

