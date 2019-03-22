NASCAR Truck: Darrell Wallace Jr. replaces Austin Wayne Self at Martinsville

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 13: NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace speaks with the media during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 13, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Darrell Wallace is one of at least three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regulars with plans of double-duty at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway this weekend, with entries in Saturday’s TruNorth Global 250 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race. Also on the entry list are Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch.

Wallace will pilot the No. 22 AM Racing Chevrolet normally driven by Austin Wayne Self.

“In an effort to advance the performance component of our program, we will be putting a different Chevrolet driver in the seat of the No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado for Martinsville this weekend,” a statement from AM Racing read. “We are pleased to announce Darrell Wallace Jr. as the driver. He has been selected with very specific objectives regarding program feedback and development. His record at the track speaks for itself.”

Self has driven the No. 22 to one top-10 finish, a ninth in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, in the first three races of the season. He finished 27th and 15th, respectively, in races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Wallace has six wins in 46-career Truck Series starts. Two of those wins came at Martinsville in 2013 and 2014. He last competed in the Truck Series in 2018 at Kansas Speedway.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).