NASCAR Truck: Darrell Wallace Jr. turns return to win

By AMANDA VINCENT

After getting a ride with MBM Motorsports to run the LTi Printing 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on Saturday, Darrell Wallace Jr. picked up where he left off by winning the race. Saturday’s race was Wallace’s first Truck Series race since 2014, and when he last raced a truck in that year’s season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, he won.

“Hopefully, it’s opened up doors for more truck races with these guys,” Wallace said. “Nothing set in stone right now. I’ll be on the sidelines again for three weeks, three months, who knows.”

Wallace took the lead from Austin Cindric on Saturday in lapped traffic on lap 90 of the 200-lap race and held off charges by Cindric and Christopher Bell in the closing laps to claim his sixth-career series win.

“It came way too early,” Wallace said. “I did not want to make that move, but I also didn’t want to be a sitting duck and let that opportunity go away. So I closed my eyes, turned left, and I heard ‘clear’ and opened back up and we were the leader.”

Bell got by Cindric late to claim runner-up honors.

After Cindric lost second to Bell, he lost a few more positions. Kyle Busch finished third after leading a race-high 47 laps, and Ryan Truex finished fourth. Cindric rounded out the top-five.

“It’s sketchy, there, driving on the bottom of the race track,” Cindric said of Wallace’s move to take the lead. “I did it to him, trying to pass him back. You’re sideways going close to 190, 200 mph. It’s a bold move.”

After Matt Crafton started on the pole and led the first 10 laps of the race, Chase Briscoe and Johnny Sauter both led laps before Busch took the lead on lap 16. Busch won both 30-lap stages of the race, as he continued up front through the end of stage two.

Busch lost the lead through pit strategy during the caution that separated the second stage from the remainder of the race when Justin Haley and Cindric stayed out and several drivers who pitted during another caution a few laps earlier took fuel only. Busch restarted eighth after taking four tires.

Cindric took the lead from Haley when the race restarted, and Busch lost more positions when he pitted for a cut tire during the next yellow flag on lap 65. The extra stop put Busch outside the top-10 for the final restart of the race.

“Good day, but frustrating in the same breath,” Busch said. “I just know there was an idiot up there that doesn’t know how to drive.”

Crafton finished sixth, Noah Gragson was seventh, Grant Enfinger was eighth, Briscoe ninth, and Haley was 10th.

