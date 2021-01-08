NASCAR Truck: David Gilliland changes team co-owners

Photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR

By AMANDA VINCENT

The ownership group of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team formerly known as DGR-Crosley has changed. David Gilliland remains a co-owner owner but has added businessman and former NHRA drag racer Johnny Gray as co-owner and renamed the team David Gilliland Racing.

“I have been a part of DGR for the past two years with my grandsons, Tanner and Taylor Gray, and I’m impressed with the growth and progress the team has made in such a short amount of time,” Gray said. “Being able to invest in a growing organization is a great opportunity and I’m looking forward to being a part of helping the drivers reach their full potential.”

Former team owner, Crosley Brands CEO Bo LeMastus, will remain with the team in a marketing capacity, according to a press release from the race team.

“The first day I met David, I knew he was my true partner in racing,” LeMastus said. “Now, it’s time to transition back to where I began in marketing and step out of the owner role. I know our partnership on the marketing side will be just as strong, and I look forward to many more years with David and the team.”

Hailie Deegan, a 2021 Truck Series rookie, will drive a Ford for DGR. She has one Truck Series start to her credit, making her series debut at Kansas Speedway in 2020. She posted a 16th-place finish. Tanner Gray has 26-career Truck Series starts, including the full 23-race 2020 schedule, all coming with DGR-Crosley. He has four top-fives and eight-career top-10 finishes.

