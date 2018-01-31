NASCAR Truck: David Gilliland moves team to national level

By AMANDA VINCENT

Veteran NASCAR driver David Gilliland has merged his race team with CROSLEY Racing Group, forming DGR-CROSLEY. The newly-formed race team purchased the assets of former multi-truck NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race team, Red Horse Racing, and will embark on Truck Series racing, in addition racing late models, in the ARCA Racing Series and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series.

The DGR-CROSLEY team will operate in the former Red Horse Racing shop with a technical alliance with Kyle Busch Motorsports. the former David Gilliland Racing team already has a technical relationship with KBM for late model racing.

“There is so much value in joining forces with CROSLEY Sports Group,” Gilliland said, as quoted in a Frontstretch.com article. “Bo LeMastus and I have been working on this for several months, and we’re both very excited about this new company. Bringing together CROSLEY and Red Horse Racing assets are exactly what DGR needed to take it to this unique level. It’s been my plan to get into the Truck Series for quite some time. Now, we have a well-designed driver development program to groom drivers in championship caliber equipment as they work their way up through the ranks.”

Chris Eggleston has been named as one of the drivers of the new team’s No. 17 Toyota for a partial Truck Series schedule. Drivers for additional Truck Series races will be announced later.

“Although DGR-Crosley will be new to the truck side of things from an ownership perspective, I feel very confident that we will be running up front, especially with the new trucks from Red Horse and support from TRD (Toyota Racing Development),” Eggleston said. “It proves David and his team are committed to their truck program and I’m really looking forward to be a part of it and help make it grow.”

Eggleston competed in the NASCAR K&N Series West last season, finishing the year second in the standings on the strength of four wins, 11 top-fives and 13 top-10 finishes. He was the series champion in 2015. He has competed full-time in the K&N Series West the last three years.

Eggleston also has limited Camping World Truck Series starts, having six-career series starts to is credit, the most recent coming in 2014. His career best Truck Series finish, to date, was an 11th at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in 2010.

Eggleston’s first Truck Series start this season will come at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in May.

