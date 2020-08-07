NASCAR Truck: David Gravel makes debut at Michigan

Photo courtesy of World of Outlaws

By AMANDA VINCENT

Dirt sprint car racing star David Gravel will make his NASCAR national series debut Friday in the Henry Ford Health System 200 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet.

“It’s very exciting to be a part of David Gravel’s venture into NASCAR,” GMS Racing President Mike Beam said. “We’re blessed to be able to continue to grow our Chevrolet partnership with ChevyGoods.com”

Gravel will start the race from the 12th position, with Friday evening’s starting grid set by a random draw. Chander Smith will start on the pole, with Gravel’s GMS teammate Brett Moffitt alongside on the front row.

Gravel originally was scheduled to make his Truck Series debut on dirt at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, but that race was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Making the switch from dirt to asphalt is going to be a challenge for me, but I’m ready for it,” Gravel said. “I’m so thankful to be able to represent a brand like Chevrolet and to have Jeff (Gordon) and Mike believe in me and give me this opportunity. I’m looking forward to my first NASCAR start with ChevyGoods.com on board, and I’m ready to go out there and complete.”

Gravel, a 54-time feature race winners in the World of Outlaws, made his asphalt, stock-car racing debut in the ARCA Racing Series 2020 season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February. He finished 12th.

The No. 24 truck is 14th in the Truck Series owner points standings, and has been entered in nine of the 10 races, so far, this season.

Below, is the complete starting grid for the Henry Ford Health System 200 at Michigan:

