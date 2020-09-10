NASCAR Truck: David Ragan, Trevor Bayne follow Darlington runs with Richmond rides

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 06: Trevor Bayne, driver of the #40 Scott’s/GM Parts Now Chevrolet, and Chandler Smith, driver of the #51 JBL/Smith General Contracting Toyota, race during the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series South Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Darlington Raceway on September 06, 2020 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Three former Roush Fenway Racing drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series — Trevor Bayne, Greg Biffle and David Ragan — contested the South Carolina Education Lottery 200 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Aug. 6. Bayne and Ragan plan to contest a second-consecutive Truck Series race Thursday — the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Ragan will, once again, be behind the wheel of the No. 17 DGR-Crosley Ford. Bayne will be with Niece Motorsports for the second-straight Truck Series race, but instead of driving the No. 40 Chevrolet he drove at Darlington, he’ll be behind the No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet, usually driven by Ty Majeski, at Richmond.

Majeski, who has driven the No. 45 in all 2020 Truck Series races, to this point, is not on the entry list for Thursday night’s race.

The Darlington race was the Truck Series debut for Bayne and the first series race for Ragan since 2006. Ragan finished 22nd, on the lead lap, while Bayne wound up 27th, three laps down.

“Last weekend, didn’t show what we are capable of, and I feel way more comfortable going into the weekend, now knowing what these trucks drive like,” Bayne said. “I’ve always liked short-track racing and look forward to 250 more laps at Richmond.”

The Truck Series race at Darlington was the first for Bayne in any of NASCAR’s national series since 2018. Ragan competed in the season-opening Daytona 500 after retiring from full-time competition as a Cup Series driver at the end of the 2019 season.

David Ragan is slated to start 21st at Richmond on Thursday night, while Bayne starts 24th. Truck Series regulars Austin Hill and Darlington winner Ben Rhodes will start on the front row. Below, is the complete starting grid for the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).