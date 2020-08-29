NASCAR Truck: Dawson Cram, father start new team

By AMANDA VINCENT

Part-time NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver Dawson Cram and his father have started their own Truck Series team, Cram Enterprises, and the team will make its series debut with Cram behind the wheel of its No. 41 entry in Sunday’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Ill.

“I am excited to announce my plans for moving forward in the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season,” a statement from Cram, posted on Twitter (@DawsonCram), read. “Beginning at the NGROTS race at WWT Gateway this weekend, I will be competing in the no. 41 Chevy Silverado for Cram Enterprises / DKCR. I am honored to have the opportunity for my dad, and I to continue my growth in this sport through the establishment of our own NGROTS team. Thank you for all the continued support. I am excited to begin this next chapter in my career.”

Cram did not reveal how many of the remaining races on the 2020 Truck Series schedule he would enter with his new team.

Cram has made nine-career starts in the Truck Series, five of them this season, for teams including Reaume Brothers Racing and Long Motorsports. He posted a career-best finish of 14th earlier this season at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn with Long.

Cram will start 25th in the 34-truck race at Gateway. Below, is the complete starting grid:

