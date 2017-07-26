NASCAR Truck: Denny Hamlin would like to race at Eldora

By AMANDA VINCENT

On July 20, the day following the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ yearly trek to Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, for its annual dirt-track race, the Eldora Dirt Derby, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers Denny Hamlin and Clint Bowyer debated the feasibility of the Cup Series racing on dirt, specifically at Eldora.

Hamlin fell on the side of a lack of feasibility with tweets that read:

“Fan’s always talk about how they want us to go to more old short tracks. This is why it’s not possible. Eudora is one of the nicest but…

“It still struggles with having the infrastructure to make things organized.”

— Hamlin (@DennyHamlin)

While Hamlin is against the Cup Series racing at places at Eldora, he would like to race there, himself.

“I actually would like to run the (Truck Series) race next year if anybody is willing to give me a truck ride,” Hamlin said the following Friday during media availability at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, ahead of Sunday’s Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 Cup Series race.

The current Cup Series roster of drivers includes several with dirt-racing backgrounds, including Bowyer, Kyle Larson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kasey Kahne and others, many of whom still race on dirt in their spare time. Hamlin, though, arrived at NASCAR through local asphalt short-track racing.

