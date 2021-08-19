NASCAR Truck: Derek Griffith makes debut at Gateway

By AMANDA VINCENT



Derek Griffith is slated to make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut Friday night at Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Ill. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota.



“While Kyle has built KBM into the best team in the history of the Truck Series, I know that he still holds Super Late Model racers around the country in high regard and he’s given guys like Erik Jones, Harrison Burton, and Chandler Smith a chance to showcase their skills at the national series level,” Griffith said. “I’m thankful to Kyle, everyone at KBM and Toyota Racing Development for this once in a lifetime opportunity, and I’m looking forward to making the best I can out of it.”

KBM’s No. 51 team has three wins this season, two with team owner Kyle Busch as driver and the other with Martin Truex Jr.



Griffith has made 10 ARCA Menards Series starts since 2020, resulting in three top-fives and eight top-10 finishes. Three ARCA Menards Series East races last year resulted in a top-five and two top-10 race finishes.



Griffith also is the 2018 Pro All Stars Series national champion and 2020 and 2021 World Series of Asphalt champion.



“Derek has proven himself as one of the top young talents in Super Late Model racing in recent years, has been very competitive in his limited ARCA opportunities and is deserving of the opportunity the chance to make a start in the Camping World Truck Series,” Busch said. “As a Super Late Model racer myself, I know that to win some of the races he’s been able to win the last few years; he’s had to beat some of the best drivers in the country. Many of those drivers have the talent to compete at the national series level but never get the chance, so to be providing Derek with this opportunity is really special, and I know that he’ll do a great job for us.”



