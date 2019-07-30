NASCAR Truck: DGR-Crosely hires dirt late model driver Kyle Strickler for Eldora

during practice for the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Strickler wil drive the No. 54 DGR-Crosley Toyota entry in Thursday night’s Eldora Dirt Derby, the only dirt-track race on the yearly NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series schedule, at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio.

“DGR-Crosley has a lot of really great people within their organization, many of them with a lot of dirt racing experience,” Strickler said. “Knowing that I’m going to Eldora in top-notch equipment is a great feeling. The dirt racing community has been so supportive and excited for me to get this opportunity. I’ve had a bunch of individual chip in to make this possible, and I can’t thank everyone enough.”

Thursday night’s race will be Strickler’s second-career Truck Series, start, the first coming in last year’s race at Eldora. Stickler crashed out of last year’s Dirt Derby as driver of the No. 63 Mittler Brothers Racing entry.

Strickler is a full-time dirt late-model driver with experience that includes racing at Eldora. He also is a World Short Track Champion at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway dirt track.

Frank Kerr will be Strickler’s crew chief, and Strickler will have a teammate, with recent Truck Series race winner Tyler Ankrum in DGR-Crosley’s No. 17 entry.

“It’s really awesome that Kyle is racing for us at DGR-Crosley,” Kerr said. “I worked with him a lot early in his modified career, and we won a lot of races together. I’m excited to be reunited with him and work with him on the NASCAR side at Eldora, a track that means a lot to me, personally. I think Kyle is going to do a great job.”

The No. 54 has been driven, primarily, by Natalie Decker in 2019. She has been behind the wheel for 12 of the 14 races, so far, this season. She has a best finish of 13th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the truck.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).