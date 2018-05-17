NASCAR Truck: DGR-Crosley expands, adds Chris Eggleston for Charlotte

By AMANDA VINCENT

DGR-Crosley plans to field two entries in the NC Education Lottery 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Friday night — the No. 54 Toyota for Chris Eggleston and Bo LeMastus in the No. 17 Toyota.

“I have been waiting to get back in a truck for almost eight years,” Eggleston said. “Now that it is race weekend, I am beyond excited to get behind the wheel. Having the opportunity to work with all the guys at DGR-Crosley and with Chris Lawson and Bono (Kevin Manion, crew chief) makes me feel that much more comfortable going into this opportunity. A lot of these truck drivers, obviously, have a lot of seat time, but I have high hopes to pick it up and gain comfort on the mile and a half quickly, which may come into play with the high chance of rain. Nevertheless, I feel prepared and ready and hope to deliver DGR-Crosley a good finish!”

Eggleston has six-career Truck Series starts under his belt, the last coming at Iowa Speedway in Newton in 2014 when he finished 19th for team owner Bobby Dotter. His career-best finish was an 11th in his series debut at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in 2010. Eggleston raced full-time in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West from 2015 through 2017. His 45-career starts in that series resulted in nine wins and 30 top-five finishes. He was the K&N West champion in 2015 and finished last season second in the standings.

The Charlotte race will be LeMastus’ fourth start of the season and his fourth-career start in the series, all for DGR-Crosley, but his previous three starts came in the No. 54 to be driven by Eggleston Friday night. LeMastus has a best finish of 17th at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“I learned a lot last weekend in Kansas,” LeMastus said. “I’m excited to get back to it and apply everything from the last race to give the DGR-Crosley guys the finish they deserve. I think it’s going to be a fun race under the lights, and I’m looking forward to working with Chris. I think he’s going to be huge asset to our team. The additional feedback and having another driver to lean on will only make us better. I’m really looking forward to this race.”

