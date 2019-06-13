NASCAR Truck: DGR-Crosley scales back Tyler Ankrum’s schedule

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tyler Ankrum is scaling back his 2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series schedule to part-time as a result of a sponsorship issue. The driver of the No. 17 DGR-Crosley Toyota announced the news via a video on Twitter (@TylerAnkrum).

“It seems sponsorship wise and financially wise, things have fallen through,” Ankrum said.

Ankrum has been the driver of the No. 17 truck for the six most recent races of the 10 races, so far, in 2019. He first climbed into the truck for the fourth race of the season at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. In those six races, he has three top-10 finishes, including a best finish of third in the most recent race at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth on June 7. He also contested two Truck Series races last season as a DGR-Crosley driver, resulting in one top-10 at ISM Raceway in Phoenix.

“We’re in this for the long haul,” Ankrum said. “I won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.”

Raphael Lessard is on the entry list to drive the No. 17 in Saturday night’s race at Iowa Speedway in Newton. Lessard has two Truck Series starts this season for Kyle Busch Motorsports with a best finish of 11th Dover (Del) International Speedway.

