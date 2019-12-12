NASCAR Truck: DGR-Crosley switches to Ford

By AMANDA VINCENT

DGR-Crosley is making a manufacturer change, switching from Toyota to Ford, ahead of the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season, the race team announced Wednesday.

“I’m super excited about the partnership with Ford and how things are lining up for 2020,” DGR-Crosley co-owner David Gilliland said. “I spent a lot of time racing Fords throughout my career, and it’s really special to now be able to bring them into our race shop. A lot of time and consideration was spent on this decision, and internally we know that this is the move that we needed to make in order to advance our program to the top level. We have a great group of hard-working, talented people at DGR-Crosley, and with Ford coming on board, our future is really bright. We’re excited for all the things ahead.”

Tyler Ankrum claimed 2019 Truck Series Rookie-of-the-Year honors and made the 2019 series playoffs in a DGR-Crosley truck. He scored the team its first, and to this point only, win at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta. Ankrum finished the 2019 season eighth in the standings after contesting 20 of the 23 races. He missed three races early in the season because of NASCAR minimum age requirement at some tracks.

“We’re very excited to have DGR-Crosley come to Ford as part of our long-term efforts to develop drivers for NASCAR,” Ford Performance Motorsports Global Director Mark Rushbrook said. “We have just scratched the surface of what is possible in developing the next generation of Ford drivers with people like Chase Briscoe, and we believe a coordinated effort with a team like DGR-Crosley will help move that process forward successfully. David Gilliland was a trusted and valued Ford driver in NASCAR for many years, and we look forward to renewing that relationship with him in this new effort.”

DGR-Crosley fielded entries for drivers including Ankrum, Natalie Decker and Anthony Alfredo in 2019. Ankrum, though, is moving over to GMS Racing for 2020, and Alfredo has a deal with Richard Childress Racing to race part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. DGR-Crosley is expected to announce its 2020 driver lineup soon.

