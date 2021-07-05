NASCAR Truck: Donny Schatz makes series debut at Knoxville

By AMANDA VINCENT



When the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series makes its debut on the dirt of Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway on Friday night, 10-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series champion Donny Schatz will make his NASCAR national-series debut. He’ll drive the No. 17 David Gilliland Racing Ford.

“I am unbelievably excited to take part in my first NASCAR-sanctioned event as part of David Gilliland Racing,” Schatz said. “I’ve had the opportunity to meet David and his organization’s record speaks for itself. DGR has a great group of people working with their team, and I’m looking forward to making my debut in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with them at Knoxville Raceway in July. The fact that my first NASCAR sanctioned event will take place on dirt and in a truck fits perfectly into the path that my career has taken. To make my Truck Series debut at Knoxville, a place that has been so good to me over the years, is also very fitting. I’m hoping to represent our partners and the sprint car community well.”



While Schatz is new to NASCAR, he’s a familiar face, and a successful one, at Knoxville. He has won the Knoxville Nationals, considered the premier event in sprint car racing, 10 times in the last 15 years, including four-consecutive wins from 2006 through 2009 and five-straight between 2011 and 2015. His other win in the event came in 2017. Aside from the 10 wins, Schatz also has finished second in the Knoxville Nationals seven time since 2000.

“Donny is a legend in the dirt car world and has an incredible track record at Knoxville in the World of Outlaws,” DGR owner David Gilliland said. “His experience level and knowledge of dirt track racing and Knoxville Raceway will make him a great addition to the team for the first ever truck race there. We are super excited to welcome him aboard.”

Schatz has been a full-time driver in the World of Outlaws since 1997. His 10 championships put him second on the all-time title list. He also is third on the all-time feature wins list with at least 300 wins.



The first of four qualifying races for the Truck Series at Knoxville Raceway is scheduled to take the green flag at 6 p.m. CT Friday with the main event to follow at 8 p.m.



