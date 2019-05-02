NASCAR Truck: Dover International Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series resumes its 2019 season after more than a month off Friday evening with the running of the Jegs 200 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. Friday’s race will be the sixth of the season for the Truck Series.

After Austin Hill won the season opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Busch won the next four. Busch isn’t on the entry list for this weekend’s Truck Series race though.

Johnny Sauter is the defending winner of the Jegs 200. He’s among the 32 drivers on the entry list for Friday’s race. Austin Wayne Self also is entered, as his indefinite suspension has been lifted. Qualifying for the Truck Series race at Dover is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET Friday, with the race to follow at approximately 5 p.m. The race may be seen live on FOX Sports 1.

Below, is the entry list for the Jegs 200 at Dover International Speedway:

