NASCAR Truck: Dover International Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

After a break of longer than a month, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns to action Friday evening with the running of the JEGS 200 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. The Dover race is the fifth race of the 23-race 2018 CampingWorld Truck Series season.

Johnny Sauter was the winner of last year’s Dover race. He is one of 34 drivers on the entry list for the JEGS 200, so barring any withdrawals, two of the entered teams/drivers will find themselves on the outside looking in after Friday afternoon’s qualifying session.

Qualifying is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET Friday, with the race to follow at 5 p.m. Both qualifying and the race will be shown live on FOX Sports 1.

Below, is the entry list for Friday’s JEGS 200 at Dover International Speedway: