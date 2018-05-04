NASCAR Truck: Dover race a Gilliland family affair

By AMANDA VINCENT

Friday evening’s JEGS 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway will be a family affair for father and son David and Todd Gilliland, as it’ll mark the first race in which they’ll compete against each other in a NASCAR-sanctioned race. Todd Gilliland will drive the No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Ford, while his father David Gilliland will drive the self-owned No. 54 DGR-Crosley Toyota.

“It’s obviously super special,” David Gilliland said. “I’ve got into a lot of races in my career. I’ve looked forward to a lot of them, and nothing’s been like this. This is our first time racing against each other in a NASCAR series. It’s just super special to be able to race with your son. He’s really fast, so I was actually just getting ready to ask him a couple questions when we get out of here. It’s just a super special weekend.”

The Dover race will be Todd Gilliland’s second Truck Series start of 2018. He finished 14th at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in March. He hasn’t been allowed by NASCAR to run the entire schedule, to this point, because of his age, but he’ll become a full-time driver for KBM upon his 18th birthday May 15.

Todd Gilliland, the 2016 and 2017 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West champion, also ran six Camping World Truck Series races last year. In his seven starts, to date, all for Kyle Busch Motorsports, he has two top-fives and three top-10s.

“I’d say I’ll race my Dad the same (as any other competitor) and maybe even harder,” Todd Gilliland said. “I don’t know about that one yet. He’s just another truck out there, and we all want to win just as much as each other. That’s where I get my competitiveness from, so it probably goes both ways. We’ll see how it goes.”

Like his son, David Gilliland also has one start, to this point, in the Truck Series this year, also behind the wheel of KBM’s No. 4 Toyota. He drove the truck to a 21st-place finish in the series season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

In all, David Gilliland has 11-career starts in the Camping World Truck Series, resulting in three top-10 finishes.

