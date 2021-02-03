NASCAR Truck: Drew Dollar to run partial schedule for Kyle Busch Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

Drew Dollar is expected to contest eight NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races from behind the wheel of the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota in 2021. His first race in the truck, which will be his NASCAR national-level debut, will be the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, scheduled for Feb. 12.

“We’ve put an eight-race schedule together for Drew this year that will allow him to continue his development as a driver as he makes his first venture into the Camping World Truck Series,” KBM owner Kyle Busch said. “Drew’s schedule includes several tracks where he was successful in the ARCA Menards Series last year, including Talladega, where he won, and Daytona, where he finished third. We felt it was important to have him in the truck for stretches of races to give him consistent seat time and help the communication between him and Mardy Lindley. As a former driver himself, Mardy has been a great mentor to several young drivers in recent years, and we’re looking forward to seeing what he and Drew can do together this year.”

Mardy Lindley will be Dollar’s crew chief.

Other races on Dollar’s Truck Series schedule this year include the May 28 race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, the June 12 race at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth, June 18 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, Sept. 16 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Sept. 24 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Oct. 2 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, and the season-finale at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to be taking the next step in my career running a part-time schedule in the Camping World Truck Series this year with Kyle Busch Motorsports and Toyota,” Dollar said. “I have a lot of hard work ahead of me learning a new series and driving a Tundra for the first time, but I’ll be surrounded by some of the best people in the industry. I look forward to the challenge. Thank you to all of my partners for supporting me and making this opportunity possible.”

Dollar raced full-time in the ARCA Menards Series last year, winning at Talladega and posting four top-fives and 14 top-10 finishes in 20 races en route to a finish of fourth in the driver standings.

