NASCAR Truck: Dylan Lupton joins DGR-Crosley for at least six races

Dylan Lupton #9 prior to his qualifying run at the Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150 held at Spokane County Raceway on August 24, 2013 in Spokane, Washington.

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series team DGR-Crosley announced Thursday that Dylan Lupton would compete in at least six races for the team throughout the remainder of the 2019 season. He is slated to make his debut with the team as driver of the No. 5 Toyota on June 28 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill.

“We were super excited when we got the call that Dylan wanted to do some races with us,” DGR-Crosley co-owner David Gilliland said. “His experience across multiple levels of racing is going to be a huge asset as we go to some of these tracks through the summer and fall months. I know that Dylan has the talent to run up front and I’m looking forward to working with him. I feel confident that we will put together some strong finishes with him this season.”

Lupton has two-career Truck Series starts, both in 2016, with a best finish of 12th for Young’s Motorsports at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. He also has four-career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts and 35 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. His lone top-10 Xfinity Series finish was ninth at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington in 2015.

“Even though I have experience in all of NASCAR’s top three series, I don’t have that many Gander Outdoor Truck Series starts,” Lupton said. “I’m eager to learn from people like David to strengthen my racing resume and becoming an asset to the DGR-Crosley organization.”

Lupton also plans to drive for the team at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta on July 11, Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Aug. 15, Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 13, ISM (formerly Phoenix International) Raceway on Nov. 8 and Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 15.

The announcement of Lupton’s hiring comes soon after another DGR-Crosley driver, Tyler Ankrum, announced his 2019 schedule was being scaled back because of a sponsorship issue.

