NASCAR Truck: Dylan Lupton returns to DGR-Crosley

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 15: NASCAR XFINITY Series driver Dylan Lupton poses for a portrait at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Dyland Lupton and DGR-Crosley have struck a deal that will put Lupton in the No. 17 DGR-Crosley Ford for a minimum of three 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races, beginning with Friday night’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the race team announced recently.

Lupton also will drive the No. 17 at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth on Oct. 25 and the Truck Series season-finale at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 6.

“I am excited to return to DGR-Crosley for a few races this season,” Lupton said. “We had success together last season and I’m confident that we can build on that starting at Las Vegas and hopefully contend for wins throughout my schedule.”

The Las Vegas race will be the first NASCAR national-level race for Lupton this year. He has eight-career starts in the Truck Series, six of those coming last season. Five of his races last year were with DGR-Crosley, including the race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta that resulted in Lupton’s career-best finish of fifth.

“We are happy to have Dylan back with us at DGR-Crosley for a few NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races this year,” team co-owner David Gilliland said. “We had some good races with him last year, especially at the mile-and-a-half tracks, so we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do with Marcus (Richmond, crew chief). I think they will be a solid combination and have great potential.”

Lupton also has contested races in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series, making four-career starts in the Cup Series and 35 in the Xfinity Series. He has one-career Xfinity Series top-10 race finish — a ninth at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington in 2015.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).