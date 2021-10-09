NASCAR Truck: Eddie Troconis suspended indefinitely

By AMANDA VINCENT



Eddie Troconis, crew chief on the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports team of Kris Wright in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, has been suspended indefinitely suspended from NASCAR after an incident at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Sept. 2.



NASCAR’s penalty report cited a behavioral violation of section 12.8.1.c of its rule book. That section covers physical violence or threats against NASCAR officials, media members, fans, etc. NASCAR didn’t provide specific details of Troconis’ violations, other than his actions were not on-track or competition related.



Jeff Meendering, crew chief on the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Brandon Jones in the NASCAR Xfinity Series was fined $5,000 as a result of the No. 19 car having one improperly secured lug nut at the end of the Sept. 2 Xfinity Series race at Talledega.



