NASCAR Truck: Eldora Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series heads to the Tony Stewart-owned Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, for its only yearly dirt-track race, Thursday night’s Eldora Dirt Derby is the penultimate race of the 16-race regular season.

The entry list for the Dirt Derby includes 32 drivers, the exact number for a full race field. Included on that entry list is NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Chase Briscoe. Briscoe won last year’s Eldora Dirt Derby in a one-race deal with ThorSport Racing. Briscoe in entered this year as a result of another one-race deal with ThorSport in an attempt to defend his win from a year ago.

Qualifying for the Dirt Derby includes five 10-lap qualifying races. The first of those begin at 7 p.m. ET Thursday. The main event is scheduled for an approximate 9 p.m. start Thursday. Both the qualifying heat races and the main race will be shown live on FOX Sports 1.

Below, is the entry list for the Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway:

