NASCAR Truck: Elliott, Larson accept challenge to beat Kyle Busch

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 08: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Autocare Center Chevrolet, hangs out in the garage during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations 500 at ISM Raceway on November 08, 2019 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott have taken the challenge presented by fellow-Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick and Marcus Lemonis, Chairmand and CEO of Camping World, the parent company of NASCAR Truck Series title sponsor Gander RV & Outdoors, to beat reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Busch in a Truck Series race in 2020.

After Busch won the Strat 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Feb. 21, his seventh-consecutive Truck Series win, dating back to 2018 and including all five of the series races he entered in 2019, Harvick offered $50,000 to any Cup Series regular who could enter and win a Truck Series race Busch also contested. Harvick’s offer was, then, matched by Lemonis. If no Cup Series driver beats Busch in any of the Busch’s four remaining Truck Series races this year, a donation will be made to the Bundle of Joy Foundation, a charitable effort by Busch and his wife Samantha to provide assistance for families dealing with fertility issues.

Elliott and Larson will drive the GMS Racing No. 24 Chevrolet in the respective Truck Series efforts to defeat Busch. Elliott will drive the truck in two races, at Atlanta Motor Speedway March 14 and Kansas Speedway on May 30.

Challenge accepted. I’ll see you all in Atlanta @KyleBusch @KevinHarvick @MarcusLemonis,” Elliott (@ChaseElliott) tweeted. “Thanks to @GMSRacingLLC and @HootersRacing!!! #GameOn #di9.”

Larson will drive the truck at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 20.

“Count me in for @HomesteadMiami,” Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) tweeted. “Thanks for the opportunity to make some cash money @GMSRacingLLC and @TeamChevy.”

Cup Series regulars are allowed to contest five Truck Series races per season. The LVMS race is the only race Busch has contested, so far. He also plans to compete in the Atlanta, Homestead and Kansas races, as well as the March 27 race at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth.

Elliott has 12-career Truck Series starts, resulting in two wins, including a win with GMS at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in 2017, his most recent Truck Series start. Larson also has two-career Truck Series wins, his coming in 13 races. His latest win was with GMS Racing on the dirt track of Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, in 2016. Larson’s most recent Truck Series start was in the 2016 season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Busch is the all-time winningest driver in Truck Series competition with 57 wins in 151 races.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).