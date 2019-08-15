NASCAR Truck: Enfinger regular-season champ, playoff field set

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 10: Grant Enfinger, driver of the #98 ThorSport Racing/Curb Records Ford, receives the championship trophy from Scott Miller, Senior V.P. of Competition after the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200 at Michigan International Speedway on August 10, 2019 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The seven-race, eight driver NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series playoffs kick off Thursday night with the running of the UNOH 200 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

The playoff lineup was finalized Aug. 10 at Michigan International Speedway and includes six-race winners, along with former series champion Matt Crafton and 2019 regular-season champion Grant Enfinger. Despite not having a win, to this point, in the season, Enfinger garnered 15 playoff points at MIS, courtesy of his regular-season title.

“It’s definitely huge. It’s a huge accomplishment,” Enfinger said after the Michigan race. “We haven’t won a race yet, but we did get this. It’s a big deal for the playoffs — 15 playoff points — but also something to hang our hat on that we got out of hard work, perseverance. We finished seventh today, but had a 27th-place truck yesterday. That’s how our year has been. It hasn’t always been pretty, but we’ve always made the most of it.”

Enfinger’s regular-season title came on the strength of seven top-fives and 13 top-10 finishes in 16 races.

Meanwhile, Austin Hill’s win last weekend, his second of the season, ensured that Crafton would take the final playoff spot on points.

With the field set, the 2019 Truck Series title will come down to Enfinger, Crafton, Hill, reigning series champion Brett Moffitt, former champion Johnny Sauter, Tyler Ankrum, Stewart Friesen and Ross Chastain.

With the points standings reset to a base 2000 plus playoff points, Moffitt replaces Enfinger atop the standings with 2022 points. Enfinger is second, though, three points back. And although Crafton is the only winless playoff driver aside from Enfinger in the playoffs, he’s not last among them in the standings. Below, is the Truck Series points standings, heading into Thursday night’s race at Bristol:



1. Brett Moffitt, 2022

2. Grant Enfinger, 2019

3. Stewart Friesen, 2014

4. Ross Chastain, 2012

4. Austin Hill, 2012

6. Matt Crafton, 2011

7. Johnny Sauter, 2009

8. Tyler Ankrum, 2005

