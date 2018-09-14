NASCAR Truck: entry list for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

After a couple of weekends off, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns to racing Friday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the running of the World of Westgate 200. It’s the second race of the seven-race playoffs for the Truck Series.

No Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regulars are entered in Friday night’s race, since it is a playoff race, but there are a handful of NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers on the entry list, including Ross Chastain, John Hunter Nemechek and Brandon Jones.

Also on the 36-driver entry list is Austin Theriault, making his first series appearance since 2016. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 30 for On Point Motorsports, a team making only its second Truck Series start.

Kyle Busch won the last time the Truck Series was at LVMS in March.

Qualifying for the World of Westgate 200 is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET Friday, with the race to follow at 9 p.m. Both may be seen live on FOX Sports 1.

Below, is the complete entry list for the World of Westgate 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: