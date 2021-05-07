NASCAR Truck: Erik Darnell returns for Darlington

By AMANDA VINCENT

Erik Darnell is slated to drive the No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet in the LiftKits4Less.com 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Friday night. The race will be Darnell’s first Truck Series race since 2008 and his first in any of NASCAR’s national series since 2012.

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel in the Truck Series, especially with an organization of this caliber,” Darnell said. “The support from Northern Tool + Equipment means so much to me. Darlington is a tough but fun track, so Friday night should be a good time. Thank you to Al Niece for the opportunity.”

Darnell is a two-tim winner in the Truck Series with 76-career starts in the series between 2004 and 2008. He raced full-time in the series between 2006 and 2008, winning one race each in 2007 at Kansas Speedway and 2008 at Michigan International Speedway for Roush Fenway Racing.

“I’m so excited to have Erik behind the wheel of one of these Niece Motorsports Chevrolets,” Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw said. “We’ve been trying to get him in a truck for the past few years, so I’m thrilled that we were finally able to do it.”

Darnell competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series between 2008 through 2012, running 31 of the 33 races that made up the 2012 season. In 52-career starts in that series, he posted two top-fives and five top-10 finishes.

