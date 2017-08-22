NASCAR Truck: former driver Shane Sieg passes away

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Shane Sieg passed away recently, just before his 35th birthday. Details of his death are unknown. Wikipedia lists his death as Aug. 22, while Racing-Reference.info has published his date of death as Aug. 20, 2017.

Sieg, the older brother of full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series and part-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Sieg, competed in the Truck until 2011 when he was indefinitely suspended by NASCAR for a violation of its substance abuse policy.

Sieg last drove the No. 93 Chevrolet for RSS Racing. He ran 68 Camping World Truck Series races between 2003 and 2011, resulting in three top-10 finishes. His career-best finish was an eighth at the Milwaukee Mile in 2004. Sieg also made two starts in the Xfinity Series in 2004 for Rick Ware Racing.

