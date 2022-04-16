NASCAR Truck: four Cup drivers get extra seat time on Bristol dirt

By AMANDA VINCENT



The NASCAR Cup Series will contest only its second race on dirt since the early 1970s on Sunday on a temporary dirt surface at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. Four Cup Series drivers will get extra time on the Bristol dirt through the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt there Saturday evening.



Joey Logano, who won last year’s Cup Series inaugural Bristol dirt race, will be behind the wheel of the No. 54 David Gilliland Racing Ford truck Saturday and will have fellow-Cup driver Harrison Burton as a teammate. Burton will drive the No. 17 DGR Ford.



Chase Elliott will drive the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Truck Series entry, and Austin Dillon will pilot the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet.



“Driving the No. 7 Chevy Silverado at Bristol this weekend is definitely something I’m looking forward to,” Elliott said. “These trucks always look like a lot of fun to race on dirt, and this team has had some great runs this year and put together a solid program in a short amount of time. I’m excited to see what we can go out there and do on Saturday night.”

Thirty-eight drivers are on the entry list for the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt. The starting grid will be set through four qualifying races, the first of those scheduled to take the green flag at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday. The main event is scheduled for an approximate 8 p.m. start and will air live on FS1.



After a blind draw, Dillon will make his quslifying attempt in the first qualifying, or heat, race. Logano will be among the drivers in the third qualifier, and Burton and Elliott will contest the fourth qualifier. The staring grid for the main event will be set by points earned through qualifier finishing positions and positions gained in qualifying races.



Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. won the Truck Series race on the Bristol dirt last year. Although several Cup driver contested the 2021 Truck Series dirt race at Bristol, none of the four Cup drivers entered for this year’s race were among them.



