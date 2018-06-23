NASCAR Truck: four drivers plan debuts at Gateway Motorsports Park

By AMANDA VINCENT

The entry list for Saturday’s Eaton 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Ill., near St. Louis, includes the names of four drivers expecting to make their Truck Series debut this weekend — Bryant Barnhill, Tate Fogleman, Riley Herbst and Zane Smith.

Barnhill attempted to make his Truck Series debut last weekend at Iowa Speedway but failed to qualify Mike Harmon Racing’s No. 74 entry. At Gateway, he’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 15 Premium Motorsports entry. There are 34 trucks on the entry list for the Gateway race, but the No. 15 is high enough in truck owner points that Barnhill should get a spot on the starting grid.

Smith and Herbst are two of the top drivers in the ARCA Racing Series, with Smith second in that series’ points standings and Herbst third. Herbst made his NASCAR national-series debut last weekend at Iowa Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Sries, finishing sixth in a Joe Gibbs Racing entry. He’ll be driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports in Saturday night’s Truck Series race at Gateway.

Smith, a three-time ARCA winner this season, will drive the No. 54 DGR-Crosley truck.

“Honestly, I’m pumped for my Truck Series debut,” Smith said. “I got a text, and we pretty much did everything in a day to get all the approvals and everything we needed to do. My goal is to put together a solid race and make the most of this opportunity with DGR-Crosley. Hopefully, we will be contending for a win at the end, but just to have a shot is all you can ask for. Thank you to all the people that support me and make this possible — LaPaz Margarita Mix, SpeedVegas, Icon Vehicle Dynamics Ultra Wheel and Crosley Brands. This is a dream come true to continue moving up the ladder.”

Fogleman, the 2015 PAAS South Super Late Model champion, will be behind the wheel of the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports entry.

