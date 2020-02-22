NASCAR Truck: four teams docked points at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 21: Matt Crafton, driver of the #88 Damp Rid/Menards Ford, stands by huis truck during qualifying for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Strat 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on February 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Four NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series teams, three from ThorSport Racing and the other from GMS Racing, were docked 10 driver and owner points before Friday night’s Strat 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. All four were in violation of the same rule relating to their oil reservoir tanks.

The No. 13, No. 88 and No. 98 ThorSport Fords of Johnny Sauter, Matt Crafton and Grant Enfinger and the No. 26 GMS Racing Chevrolet of Tyler Ankrum were found in violation of section 20.9.3.2 of the NASCAR rule book. The portion of that rule the teams violated states, “Aerodynamic panels not permitted/engine oil reservoir tank mounting brackets/supports.”

The issue was corrected prior to the race. Sauter and Crafton finished in the top-five Friday night — Sauter in second to winner Kyle Busch after starting on the pole, and Crafton finished fourth. fourth. Ankrum was 11th, and Enfinger was 31st of the 32 trucks that started the race after involvement in a crash.

ThorSport Racing also fields the No. 99 Ford of Ben Rhodes, and GMS Racing also fields the No. 2 Chevrolet of Sheldon Creed, the No. 21 of Zane Smith and the No. 23 of Brett Moffitt. Those trucks were not in violation of the NASCAR rule book.

