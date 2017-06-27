NASCAR Truck: FOX moves Eldora Speedway race broadcast

By AMANDA VINCENT

The live TV broadcast of the yearly NASCAR Camping World Truck Series dirt-track race at Eldora Speedway in Rossbuhg, Ohio, on July 19 has been moved from FOX Sports 1 to the FOX Business Network. FOX handles live broadcasts of all Truck Series races, airing most of them on FOX Sports 1.

The move is being made, because FOX 1 will broadcast a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal doubleheader featuring the US team during the time of the Eldora race. The race will be the first race shown, as scheduled, live on FOX Business. Broadcasts of other races across NASCAR’s national series have started on FOX Business because of other events going past allotted time, but those race broadcasts moved to their scheduled networks when previous events concluded.

The Eldora race originally was expected to air on FOX Sports 1. Two other races over the course of the remainder of the season will be on other FOX channels. Already scheduled to air on the flagship FOX network will be the July 29 race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., and the Oct. 14 race at Talladega (Ala.) Superpseedway.

Live broadcasts of on-track activity on race day at Eldora will span three networks across the FOX family. Single truck qualifying will air at 5 p.m. ET on FS1. The broadcast will move to FS2 for qualifying races at 7:30 p.m. Then, FOX Business will take over the broadcast with the pre-race show at 9 p.m. and the race at 9:30.

