NASCAR Truck: Front Row Motorsports fields truck for Todd Gilliland

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – OCTOBER 26: Todd Gilliland, driver of the #4 Mobil 1 Toyota, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 at Martinsville Speedway on October 26, 2019 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Front Row Motorsports may be scaling back its NASCAR Cup Series program from three two two full-time entries, but the organization is expanding into another series of NASCAR national-level competition — the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Series. FRM plans to field a No. 38 Ford entry full-time in 2020 with Todd Gilliland as driver.

“I’m really looking forward to racing an F-150 in the Truck Series this year with Front Row Motorsports as part of the Ford family,” Gilliland said. “I’ve been around Bob Jenkins (FRM owner) and the whole Front Row crew for a long time, growing up with my dad racing for them. The talent that they’ve brought in for my program is really exciting. I know or have worked with almost every person that’s on my team this year at some point in my career. That helps tremendously in building relationships and trust with each other.”

Gilliland’s father, David Gilliland, who is co-owner of Truck Series team DGR-Crosley, drove a Cup Series entry for Front Row Motorsports from 2010 through 2016.

Todd Gilliland has been a Truck Series competitor since 2017, going full-time after turning 18 during the 2018 season. All his series starts, to date, have come with Kyle Busch Motorsports, but KBM released him at the end of last season. In 48-career starts, Gilliland has a win, coming at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in 2019, 12 top-fives and 26 top-10 finishes.

“We’re all very excited for this expansion,” FRM owner Bob Jenkins said. “I’ve watched Todd grow up in this sport and have seen the talent he brings firsthand. Not only does he come from a racing family, but he’s got the natural ability of a winning driver. I’m confident that having him drive in our debut season will be a great success.”

Former Cup Series engineer Jon Leonard will be Gilliland’s crew chief. Leonard was a crew chief for 26 Cup Series races at Leavine Family Racing in 2017 and 2018, notching top-10 finishes, including a fourth at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in 2018. Coleman Pressley will be Gilliland’s spotter.

