NASCAR Truck: G2G Racing suspends contract with Matt Jaskol

By AMANDA VINCENT



G2G Racing, which fields the No. 46 truck in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, suspended its contract with driver Matt Jaskol ahead of Thursday night’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. According to Jaskol, the decision to suspend the contract was made by the race team.

“As the news is breaking that I will not be in the #46 NASCAR truck tonight at Martinsville, Va., for G2G Racing, I want to clarify that this was not the decision made by myself nor my sponsor, AutoParts4less.com, but rather G2G Racing,” a statement released by Jaskol prior to the Martinsville race read. “Even with the short comings and set backs of the first few races, we had a contract and agreement for a full season effort, and we were committed to the team to see that effort through. Unfortunately, on Sunday of this week (4/3) G2G Racing requested to modify the contract between my title sponsor AP4Less, but we where unable to accommodate their request. It was then decided by the team they needed to go in a different direction and opted to suspend our contract.

“This decision by the team has left me disappointed, as I felt I had worked very hard and faithfully delivered my best efforts under the terms of the contract, along with putting forth much effort to help grow their new team. At this time I am exploring several other opportunities and hope to make an announcement soon. I am unsure what the future holds for my self with the team but I wish G2G well with their future racing endeavors. This is most definitely not the end, merely a small detour to more opportunities.

“Much love to all my family, friends, supporters and fans!”

G2G Racing is in its first season of competition in the Truck Series. After failing to make the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February, Jaskol posted a best finish of Atlanta Motor Speedway in his and the team’s next three races, also the first three career Truck Series starts for Jaskol.

Kayden Honeycutt drove the No. 46 at Martinsville for his Truck Series debut. He wound up 34th after wrecking Thursday night.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).